The Pursuit of Porsha: How I Grew Into My Power and Purpose
- Pop CulturePorsha Williams Says She "Felt Danger" With R. Kelly & He "Held" Her "In A Mental State"In her new book, Porsha detailed her alleged disturbing experiences with the incarcerated singer.By Erika Marie
- Pop CulturePorsha Williams Says She Heard Woman Being Beaten In R. Kelly's HomeThe "Real Housewives of Atlanta" star wrote in her forthcoming memoir that she met Kelly while working on her music career back in 2007.By Erika Marie