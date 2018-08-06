The Player's Tribune
- SportsJ. Cole Pens Reflection On His Journey In Music & BasketballJ. Cole drops off a brand new creative non-fiction piece titled "The Audacity," a reflection on his journey through sports and music. By Mitch Findlay
- SportsDion Waiters Breaks His Silence On Infamous Edibles IncidentDion Waiters is taking full responsibility for what went down on the Miami Heat plane.By Alexander Cole
- SportsKyle Korver Explains His "White Privilege" & Racism In AmericaKorver wants to open a dialogue about race in the NBA.By Alexander Cole
- SportsSteph Curry Was Upset By What Analysts Thought Of Him Out Of CollegeIt's crazy to believe Curry wasn't that highly touted. By Alexander Cole
- SportsJoel Embiid Says He Learned To Shoot By Watching White People On Youtube"This is a real story. Hand to God."By Kyle Rooney
- SportsSpanish League Soccer Players Plan To Strike If Forced To Play "La Liga" Matches In USASoccer talent in Spain will boycott a trip to the USA if needs be.By Devin Ch
- SportsTony Parker Writes Emotional Thank You Letter To San AntonioParker bids farewell to San Antonio after 17 years. By Kyle Rooney