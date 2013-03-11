the patriarch
- NewsDeniro Farrar Feat. Child Actor "Death Or Forever " VideoWatch Deniro Farrar - Deniro Farrar Feat. Child Actor "Death Or Forever " Video Feat. Child ActorBy hnhh
- NewsDeniro Farrar "BTS Of "The Calling" " VideoGet a load of Deniro Farrar "BTS Of "The Calling" " Video, a new visual from Deniro Farrar that saw the light of day on Monday, August 12th, 2013. Deniro Farrar's movement grows stronger with each new release, and Deniro Farrar "BTS Of "The Calling" " Video has further strengthened that fact. It's a solid addition to the commendable body of work Deniro Farrar has been creating since stepping foot in the rap game, and we're definitely looking forward to what Deniro Farrar has on deck.By hnhh
- MixtapesFeel RightDeniro Farrar has chosen "Feel Right" as a new single from his latest project "The Patriarch II", which is now available in our mixtape section. If you've slept on it, go get it now.By Kevin Goddard
- MusicThe Patriarch II"Music is therapy, and true magic and classic material occurs when artists leave their soul on a track." This is the sequel to rising Charlotte, NC emcee Deniro Farrar's critically acclaimed street album "The Patriarch." It includes production from Ryan Hemsworth, Kick Drums, Ryan Alexy, KIRA and more, with features from JMSN, Child Actr and Prince Innocence, among others. You'd be well advised not to sleep. Show further support at http://denirofarrar.bandcamp.com/ if you wish. Free Tune.By hnhh
- Original ContentOn The Come-Up: Deniro FarrarHNHH's 'On The Come-Up' profiles rising rappers and producers that show strong promise but haven't necessarily seen much shine on the site. This could range from those deep underground to artists on the cusp of the mainstream that we've overlooked. You'll find their defining characteristics broken down by category.By hnhh
- NewsBig TookieDeniro Farrar teams up with rising producer Ryan Hemsworth and comments on flashy lifestyles and lavish things that our society overuses. This is a repurposed single from his recent "The Patriarch" EP.By hnhh
- MusicCan't Get SleepA standout track from Deniro Farrar's 'The Patriarch' project, produced by Black Noi$e and BK Beats. Peep the rest of the project in the mixtape section.By hnhh
- MusicThe PatriarchDownload Deniro Farrar's "The Patriarch."By hnhh