The Party Tour
- EntertainmentChris Brown & Others Try Sage The Gemini's #PunIntendedChallengeAre you game to try Chris Brown and Sage The Gemini's new social media challenge?By hnhh
- MusicChris Brown's Lawyer Calls Karrueche Tran's Restraining Order A Publicity StuntChris Brown's lawyer claims Karrueche Tran's abuse claims are BS.By hnhh
- MusicChris Brown Apologizes To Fan He Called "Lame"Chris Brown clapped back at a fan whose only wish was to get the best seat at his show.By hnhh
- MusicChris Brown's "The Party" Tour Launch Is SuccessfulChris Brown's "The Party" tour kicked off in Baltimore without any problems.By hnhh
- Music50 Cent Says Chris Brown Is Still His Friend Despite Dropping Out Of "Party" Tour50 Cent said he isn't on Chris Brown's "The Party" tour because he's still filming "Den Of Thieves."By hnhh
- Music50 Cent Drops Out Of Chris Brown's "The Party" TourChris Brown's "The Party" tour offers no explanation has to why 50 Cent dropped out of the show.By hnhh
- MusicChris Brown Announces "The Party" Tour DatesChris Brown just announced dates to "The Party" tour.By hnhh
- NewsFrench Montana Feat. Chris Brown, Migos "Hold Up" VideoFrench Montana drops the video " Hold Up," featuring Chris Brown and Migos.By hnhh
- MusicChris Brown Announces "The Party Tour" With 50 Cent, Fabolous, French Montana & MoreTour dates TBA.By Kevin Goddard