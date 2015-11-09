the night i went to
- NewsRockie Fresh "8 Missed Calls " VideoRockie Fresh shares the video to "8 Missed Calls," off the original "The Night I Went To..." tape. By Angus Walker
- Music VideosRockie Fresh "I Need" VideoRockie Fresh is back with a visual for "I Need" off "The Night I Went To..."By Rose Lilah
- Original ContentA Conversation With Rockie Fresh, MMG’s Humble Rising Star24-year-old MMG rapper Rockie Fresh talks about his Chicago roots, the making of his new mixtape "The Night I Went To...," and his patient rise to stardom.By Danny Schwartz
- NewsCall Me (When It's Over)Could "Call Me" become a radio hit?By Danny Schwartz
- MixtapesThe Night I Went To...Stream/download Rockie Fresh's new mixtape "The Night I Went To..."By Kevin Goddard
- NewsRockie Fresh Announces Release Date For "The Night I Went To..."Fans can look forward to hearing Rockie Fresh's "The Night I Went To..." album next week.By Kevin Goddard
- NewsRockie Fresh Shares "The Night I Went To..." Cover Art & TracklistChris Brown, Rick Ross, & Ed Sheeran will make guest appearances.By Danny Schwartz
- NewsDown To RollRockie Fresh's rare form continues with new track "Down to Roll." By Angus Walker
- NewsAuroraHere's Rockie Fresh's second new song of the day: "Aurora." By Angus Walker
- NewsAll I WantRockie Fresh drops off two new songs today, including "All I Want."By Rose Lilah
- NewsToo LongRockie Fresh is back with another track "Too Long," off his upcoming album "The Night I Went To..."By Angus Walker
- NewsRockie Fresh "Tell Me" VideoRockie Fresh releases new track and video: "Tell Me." By Angus Walker
- NewsRockie Fresh Announces New Project "The Night I Went To…"Rockie Fresh is finally making a return with a new project on the way.By Rose Lilah