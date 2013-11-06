the marshall mathers lp 2
- MusicKendrick Lamar Calls Eminem One Of "The Best Wordsmiths Ever"Real recognize real. By Mitch Findlay
- Original ContentTop 25 Best Eminem Songs Of All TimeAn extensive look at Eminem's twenty-five best songs of all time. By Mitch Findlay
- Original ContentVote: What Is Eminem's Best Album?Cast your vote.By Danny Schwartz
- NewsEminem To Reissue "The Marshall Mathers LP" On Cassette, Hints At New MusicEminem is planning to reissue his classic album "The Marshall Mathers LP"...on cassette. He also seems to be planning something else -- hopefully new music. By Angus Walker
- NewsWhat's My Name: Episode 45 - Eminem EditionWatch What's My Name: Episode 45 - Eminem EditionBy Jen DeLeon