the lords of flatbush
- NewsThe Underachievers' "Lords Of Flatbush 2" In The WorksIssa Gold of The Underachievers alludes to "Lords of Flatbush 2."By Rose Lilah
- ReviewsReview: The Underachievers' "The Lords Of Flatbush"The Underachievers deliver a new project which may be different in sound to their well-received first release, "Indigoism," but it is nonetheless a strong effort.By Nikita Rathod
- NewsMelody Of The FreeAnother standout track from Brooklyn duo and Brainfeeder signees The Underachievers' new "The Lords Of Flatbush" mixtape, which is now available in our mixtape section. Cop it.By hnhh
- NewsThe Lords Of FlatbushA new 8-track project from rising Brooklyn duo and Brainfeeder signees The Underachievers. From Issa: "This tape is mostly bangers. All the lyrical conscious expanding knowledge filled magical triple optic shit will have to wait for the album." Fair enough. Enjoy.By hnhh