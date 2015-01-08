the iron way
- InterviewsT-Pain On The Meaning Of "Stoicville: The Phoenix" & Getting Back To Self-ProducingT-Pain talks To HNHH about his upcoming album, "Stoicville: The Phoenix," his renewed focus on self-producing, and the difference between recording a mixtape and an LP.By Trevor Smith
- NewsT-Pain's "Bigger Than Pain" DocumentaryT-Pain shares a documentary centered around his recent European tour and new music.By Patrick Lyons
- MixtapesKill These NiggasListen to the No DJ version of T-Pain club banger "Kill These Niggas."By Danny Schwartz
- MixtapesThe Iron Way (No DJ)T-Pain supplies the NO DJ version of his Mixtape, "The Iron Way".By Trevor Smith
- NewsWatch The Trailer To T-Pain's "Bigger Than Pain" DocumentaryWatch the trailer to the upcoming T-Pain documentary "Bigger Than Pain". By Angus Walker
- MixtapesT-Pain Explains Why His Aaliyah Collaboration Didn't Make The MixtapeT-Pain talks about his new mixtape "The Iron Way," and offers some details on why the song with unreleased Aaliyah vocals didn't make the cut.By Trevor Smith
- MixtapesT-Pain Says He's Not Making A "Comeback," Explains Aaliyah CollaborationT-Pain talks about his new mixtape, "The Iron Way," working on a posthumous Aaliyah album, and more.By Trevor Smith
- InterviewsT-Pain Talks Aaliyah Feature, Working With Audio Push & NPR's Tiny DeskT-Pain talks about his new mixtape, "The Iron Way," recent collaborations, and the sensation around his NPR session.
By Trevor Smith
- NewsT-Pain's New Mixtape Will Feature Unheard Aaliyah Vocals [Update: Full Tracklist Revealed]T-Pain's upcoming mixtape, "The Iron Way", will feature an Aaliyah collaboration. By Angus Walker
- MixtapesSun Goes DownT-Pain and Audio Push connect for "Sun Goes Down".By Trevor Smith
- MixtapesHashTag 2015T-Pain drops off "HashTag 2015", a love song for the Twitter generation. By Angus Walker
- NewsDid It AnywayHNHH Premiere: T-Pain drops "Did It Anyway," a new leak from his upcoming "Iron Way" mixtape.By Trevor Smith
- MixtapesT-Pain Announces New Gangsta Grillz Tape, "The Iron Way"T-Pain will team up with DJ Drama for a Gangsta Grillz tape entitled "The Iron Way."By Patrick Lyons