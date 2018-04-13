the incredibles 2
- EntertainmentToy Story 4 Aiming For Massive $100M To $150M Opening WeekendToy Story 4 is on pace to beat records set by "The Incredibles 2" and "Finding Dory" in the box office.By Aron A.
- MusicNew To Netflix In January: "The Incredibles 2," The Return Of "Pulp Fiction"Netflix often saves their best "content" for the "Chill Season."By Devin Ch
- SportsEminem, Cardi B, Travis Scott Among Most Googled Artists Of 2018Meek Mill, "Black Panther," and "Fortnite" were some of the most popular search terms.By Alex Zidel
- Entertainment"The Incredibles 2" Star Samuel L. Jackson Thinks Marvel Lacks This One ThingJackson thinks "The Incredibles 2" is more realistic. By Karlton Jahmal
- Entertainment"The Incredibles 2" Trailer Gives First Major Plot CluesMr. Incredible is having trouble as a stay at home father. By Karlton Jahmal