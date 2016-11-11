The Hamilton Mixtape
- NewsRoyce Da 5'9", Joyner Lucas & Black Thought Join Forces For "Wrote My Way Out (Remix)"Black Thought, Royce and Joyner Lucas drop the official remix to "Wrote My Way Out." By Aron A.
- Music VideosSnow Tha Product, K'naan, Residente & Riz MC "Immigrants (We Get The Job Done)" VideoFrom "The Hamilton Mixtape."By Danny Schwartz
- Original ContentCharts Don't Lie: December 21Cole is king.By Chris Tart
- Original ContentCharts Don't Lie: December 14The Weeknd falls to a new lord of the charts.By Chris Tart
- NewsThe Roots, Joell Ortiz & Busta Rhymes Perform "My Shot" On Jimmy FallonWatch The Roots, Joell Ortiz & Busta Rhymes perform their collab "My Shot" on Jimmy Fallon Monday night.By Kevin Goddard
- NewsWashingtons By Your SideListen to Wiz Khalifa's "Washingtons By Your Side," taken off the upcoming "Hamilton" remix project. By Angus Walker
- NewsWrote My Way OutStream the new release from "The Hamilton Mixtape."By Danny Schwartz
- NewsWait For ItListen to Usher's rendition of "Wait for It," taken from the forthcoming "Hamilton" remix project. By Angus Walker
- NewsImmigrants (We Get The Job Done)Rappers with families from Somalia, Pakistan, Mexico, and Puerto Rico come together on "Immigrants," from "The Hamilton Mixtape."By Danny Schwartz
- NewsMy ShotBlack Thought, Joell Ortiz, and Busta Rhymes each contribute a verse on "My Shot," from "The Hamilton Mixtape."By Danny Schwartz
- NewsSatisfiedNew leak from Sia, Miguel & Queen Latifah off the upcoming "Hamilton Mixtape."By Kevin Goddard