the growing process
- NewsDizzy Wright "Higher Learning" VideoHNHH Premieres the official music video for Dizzy Wright's "Higher Learning."By Rose Lilah
- Music VideosDizzy Wright "Higher Learning" (Teaser)Dizzy Wright unveils a teaser for his upcoming visuals, "Higher Learning."By Rose Lilah
- ReviewsReview: Dizzy Wright's "The Growing Process"Does the Vegas emcee's latest effort sizzle or fizzle?By Nicholas DG
- Original ContentDizzy Wright's Turn-Up Essentials PlaylistWe highlight some of Dizzy Wright's most whip-bang worthy records in honor of our digital cover.By Rose Lilah
- NewsDizzy Wright "False Reality" VideoWatch Dizzy Wright's official music video for "False Reality."By Rose Lilah
- NewsStream Dizzy Wright's Album "The Growing Process"Dizzy Wright's new album "The Growing Process" is available to stream a day before it drops.By Rose Lilah
- NewsGod Bless AmericaListen to Dizzy Wright's "God Bless America" with K.R.I.T., Tech N9ne and Chel'le.By Rose Lilah
- Original ContentDigital Cover Story: Dizzy Wright (May/June)HotNewHipHop is excited to reveal the subject of our new digital cover story, Dizzy Wright.By Rose Lilah
- NewsDaddy Daughter RelationshipDizzy Wright shares "Daddy Daughter Relationship" from his upcoming album.By Trevor Smith
- NewsDizzy Wright Feat. Berner "I Can Tell You Needed It" VideoDizzy Wright & Berner link up for the "I Can Tell You Needed It" video.By Patrick Lyons
- NewsDizzy Wright Announces New Album "The Growing Process"Dizzy Wright announces his new album along with a new single.By Rose Lilah