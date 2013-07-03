the golden age
- NewsHands UpDemrick & Reezy keep it moving with "Hands Up."By Mitch Findlay
- NewsNo Writer's Block I Like To RapListen to Dizzy Wright's new banger "No Writer's Block I Like To Rap", which he drops in celebration of hitting 300k likes on Facebook.By SARO D
- Original ContentDizzy Wright Speaks On Staying Independent & His Favorite Strain Of WeedDizzy Wright joined HNHH for an exclusive interview on the set of his "Fashion" video shoot.By Trevor Smith
- ReviewsReview: Dizzy Wright’s “The Golden Age”Dizzy Wright's 22-track tape is an interesting and varied project, effectively paying homage to classic hip hop, while still maintaining a singular sound. By William Cannon
- SongsWorld PeaceDizzy Wright unveiled the tracklist for "The Golden Age" yesterday, and today he hits us with one of those tracks, "World Peace." Mixtape drops on HotNewHipHop on August 19th!!By Rose Lilah
- MixtapesDizzy Wright Exclusively Reveals "The Golden Age" TracklistDizzy Wright lets go the tracklist for his highly anticipated mixtape "The Golden Age" exclusively with HotNewHipHop!By Rose Lilah
- NewsDizzy Wright Announces "The Golden Age Tour" Sponsored By HotNewHipHopHotNewHipHop is proud to sponsor Dizzy Wright's "The Golden Age Tour"!By Trevor Smith
- MixtapesDizzy Wright Reveals Cover Art & Release Date For "The Golden Age" Mixtape, Talks Features, Production & InspirationDizzy Wright's latest mixtape is taking shape, as HNHH has learned after chopping it up with the Funk Volume artist. The rising emcee revealed the cover art and release date for "The Golden Age," and spoke on features, production and the inspiration for the project. By hnhh