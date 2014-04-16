the diary
- NewsListen To J Dilla's New Album "The Diary"Nas, Snoop Dogg, Bilal, and more appear on J Dilla's new posthumous album "The Diary."By Danny Schwartz
- NewsGangsta BoogieSnoop Dogg and Kokane join J Dilla on "Gangsta Boogie," the latest track off "The Diary." By Angus Walker
- NewsNas Previews A Collab With J Dilla & Madlib At SXSWNas plays "The Sickness," a forthcoming collab between him, Madlib, and the late J Dilla, during his set at SXSW. By Angus Walker
- NewsThe DoeListen to "The Doe," another previously-unreleased J Dilla cut from "The Diary."By Patrick Lyons
- NewsGive Em What They WantListen to J Dilla's "Give Em What They Want".By Trevor Smith