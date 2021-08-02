The Dawn Era
- MusicThe Weeknd Says New Album Is Like Purgatory & Assures "The Dawn" Is ComingThe Weeknd described the upcoming album in his recent Billboard cover story. By Taylor McCloud
- MusicTravis Scott Pulls Up On The Weeknd In Toronto For Possible "The Dawn" CollaborationThe Houston rapper headed north of the border to link up with the XO boys.By Taylor McCloud
- MusicThe Weeknd Reveals "The Dawn Era" Has Arrived With Kendrick Lamar MemeTop of the morning to "The Dawn Era."By Joshua Robinson
- MusicTwitter Loses It After The Weeknd Announces New MusicFans react with excitement to The Weeknd's mysterious new song teaser.By Joshua Robinson