The Chang Project
- NewsNef The Pharoah Drops Off His "My Way" FreestyleNef The Pharaoh comes through with a new loosie. By Aron A.
- Music VideosNef The Pharoah Feat. Slimmy B "Bling Blaow" VideoNef The Pharoah's neck will blind you in his new video. By Aron A.
- NewsBling BlaowNef The Pharaoh can ball harder than you can. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicNef The Pharaoh Shares Artwork & Tracklist For “The Chang Project”Dropping April 28th, check out the tracklist to Nef The Pharaoh's upcoming "Chang Project."By Kevin Goddard