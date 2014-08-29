the beauty of independence
- NewsEase Up"Ease Up" is the second of two new bonus tracks from G-Unit.By Patrick Lyons
- NewsBig Body BenzCheck out "Big Body Benz," a bonus cut from the deluxe edition of G-Unit's "The Beauty Of Independence."By Patrick Lyons
- NewsG-Unit "Changes" VideoG-Unit drop a video for "Changes."By Patrick Lyons
- Music VideosG-Unit "Watch Me" VideoWatch the official music video for "Watch Me" from G-Unit.By Rose Lilah
- NewsG-Unit Plans To Release Another EP [Update: New EP Title Revealed]During a new interview with MTV, G-Unit reveals having 50 songs recorded together, and putting out another EP.By Kevin Goddard
- ReviewsReview: G-Unit's "The Beauty of Independence"Out of nowhere, G-Unit feeds the streets with "The Beauty of Independence" EP to hold the fans over until the main course.By Iva Anthony