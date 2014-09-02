the beast is g-unit
- Original ContentCharts Don’t Lie: March 15Weekly review of the Hip-Hop and R&B sales/charts.By Rose Lilah
- NewsG-Unit On Power 105.1By Patrick Lyons
- NewsG-Unit On Hot 97G-Unit chop it up with the Hot 97 team this morning.By Rose Lilah
- NewsG-Unit Detail How The Game Has Changed & Discuss "The Beast Is G-Unit"G-Unit's Tony Yayo, Lloyd Banks, Kidd Kidd and Young Buck give HotNewHipHop an exclusive interview.By Rose Lilah
- Music VideosG-Unit "I'm Grown" VideoG-Unit share the video for their new track, "I'm Grown".By Trevor Smith
- NewsStream G-Unit's "The Beast Is G-Unit" EPG-Unit's new EP drops today, and you can stream it in full below.By Rose Lilah
- NewsG-Unit On The Breakfast ClubOn the day of their EP release, G-Unit hits up The Breakfast Club.By Rose Lilah
- NewsI'm GrownNew leak from G-Unit called "Im Grown" surfaces online tonight.By Kevin Goddard
- MixtapesYoung Buck Reveals Cover Art For "Before The Beast" MixtapeYoung Buck readies a solo mixtape, possibly to drop during the upcoming NBA All-Star Weekend.By Rose Lilah
- News50 Cent Reveals "The Beast Is G-Unit" EP Artwork [Update: Tracklist Revealed]G-Unit's upcoming "The Beast Is G-Unit" EP now has some official artwork.By Trevor Smith
- NewsG-Unit Reveal "The Beast Is G-Unit" Slated For October Release [Update: EP Pushed Back]G-Unit say they plan to drop "The Beast Is G-Unit" in October.By Rose Lilah
- NewsG-Unit Plans To Release Another EP [Update: New EP Title Revealed]During a new interview with MTV, G-Unit reveals having 50 songs recorded together, and putting out another EP.By Kevin Goddard