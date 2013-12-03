the abstract & the dragon
- ReviewsReview: Busta Rhymes & Q-Tip's "The Abstract & The Dragon"Q-Tip and Busta Rhymes revive the boom bap era with "The Abstract & The Dragon".
By Matt Aceto
- MixtapesQ-Tip & Busta Rhymes Announce "The Abstract & The Dragon" Mixtape [Update: Official Cover Art Revealed]Busta Rhymes and Q-Tip have announced a new joint mixtape.By hnhh
- ReviewsReview: Busta Rhymes & Q-Tip's "The Abstract & The Dragon"Q-Tip and Busta Rhymes revive the boom bap era with "The Abstract & The Dragon".