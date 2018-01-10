the 6ix
- Original ContentDrake's "If You're Reading This It's Too Late" Is A Winter In The 6ixReflecting on the impact of Drake's 2015 mixtape, "If You're Reading This It's Too Late" on the fifth anniversary of its surprise release. ByAron A.8.2K Views
- SportsDrake & Draymond Green Reportedly "Hashed It Out" Over Drinks After Game 1 Scuffle"We live in a soft-ass world to where everything is a problem," according to the lovely Draymond Green.ByDevin Ch10.8K Views
- NewsToronto's Pressa Releases New Project "Prestige"Toronto's Pressa finally releases his debut album, "Pressa."ByAron A.3.4K Views
- SportsDeMar DeRozan Receives Standing Ovation In His First Game Back In TorontoToronto still got love for DeRozan.ByAron A.4.7K Views
- MusicThe Weeknd Fans Are Convinced He Is Dissing Drake On "Lost in the Fire"Did The Weeknd take a cheap shot at Drizzy?ByDevin Ch44.8K Views
- NewsDevontée & Kardinal Offishal LInk Up On "Real Rudebwoy"Devontée and Kardinal know that "she don't want that uptown love."ByBrynjar Chapman2.1K Views
- SocietyChick-Fil-A Pick Toronto For Their First International LocationChick-Fil-A is making it's way up North.ByAron A.935 Views
- SportsDrake Thanks DeMar DeRozan, Welcomes Kawhi Leonard To The 6ix With Open ArmsDrake mixes business and pleasure like no one else.ByDevin Ch8.5K Views
- Music VideosSafe Drops Short Film For "New Regime" SingleThe Halal Gang artist brings forth cinematic visuals.ByZaynab1.7K Views
- NewsJazz Cartier Gets Hype On "Which One"Get ready to bump hard to this.ByZaynab6.0K Views
- MusicDrake "Scorpion" Billboard In Toronto Hint At A Double Disc AlbumDrake SZN is approaching.ByAron A.48.0K Views
- Music VideosDrake Excludes "Degrassi" Co-Stars From "I'm Upset" Music VideoDaniel Clark is upset he was left out of Degrassi reunion.ByZaynab13.2K Views
- NewsGiggs Assists Big Lean On "Hermes"Big Lean and Giggs link up on "Hermes." ByAron A.6.9K Views
- MusicDrake & OVO Chubbs Launch Pick 6ix Restaurant In TorontoDrake embarks on a new Toronto business venture. ByAron A.9.1K Views