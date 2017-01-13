tha carter 3
- MusicLil Wayne's "Tha Carter III" Turns 15Lil Wayne's "Tha Carter III" proved his hoarse voice could through any sound, resulting in his most influential hip-hop album to date. By Caleb Hardy
- MusicLil Wayne's "Tha Carter III" Hits A Billion Streams On SpotifyWayne's magnum opus is still streaming heavy. By Karlton Jahmal
- MusicLil Wayne Looks Back On 13 Years Of "Tha Carter III"As "Tha Carter III" turns thirteen, Lil Wayne took a moment to reflect on one of the biggest albums of his career. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicRich The Kid's Favorite Albums: 50 Cent, Lil Wayne, & MoreRich The Kid looks up to Lil Wayne, JAY-Z, Nas, 50 Cent and others, revealing all four stars as part of his favorite albums of all time.By Alex Zidel
- MusicLil Wayne Accepts Birdman's Apology & Brings Nicki Minaj Onstage For Lil WeezyanaIt's all love.By Zaynab
- MusicMigos, Tyga, Wiz Khalifa & More Pay Homage To Lil Wayne's "Tha Carter III"Hip-Hop wouldn't be the same without Lil Wayne's "Tha Carter III."By Mitch Findlay
- Original ContentLil Wayne Quiz: How Well Do You Know Weezy?Find out how much you know about one of the greatest rappers of the 21st century. By Matt F
- Original ContentTop 15 Greatest Hip-Hop SamplesA good sample can keep a head bobbing through the chorus, while a great sample can transcend its former self, rebranding for a new generation.By Christopher Armstrong
- Original Content13 Tracks To Keep The Bad Vibes Away (Friday The 13th Playlist)Happy Friday the 13th!By Danny Schwartz