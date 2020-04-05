tested positive
- Pop CultureAshanti Updates Fans On Condition After Testing Positive For COVID-19After testing positive for coronavirus about a week ago, the songstress is giving fans an update on how she's doing. By Madusa S.
- Pop CultureJoe Rogan's Producer Jamie Tests Positive For Coronavirus, Podcast Cancelled This WeekJoe Rogan reveals all his podcast episodes this week will be cancelled after Jamie Vernon tests positive for Coronavirus.By Rose Lilah
- Pop CultureSturgill Simpson Tests Positive For COVID-19Sturgill Simpson is the latest musician to test positive for the coronavirus.By Cole Blake
- WrestlingWWE Confirms Employee Tested Positive For COVID-19A WWE employee has tested positive for the coronavirus, the company confirmed, Saturday.By Cole Blake
- MusicFred The Godson Has CoronavirusNew York rapper Fred the Godson tests positive for COVID-19.By Rose Lilah
- PoliticsBritish Prime Minister Boris Johnson Hospitalized From CoronavirusBoris Johnson has been hospitalized after battling ongoing symptoms since his coronavirus diagnosis. By Cole Blake
- Pop CultureTiger At Bronx Zoo In NYC Tests Positive For CoronavirusA tiger in New York City has tested positive for the coronavirus, prompting a statement from the USDA.By Cole Blake
- SportsLegendary Saints Kicker Tom Dempsey Dies After Coronavirus DiagnosisFormer Saints kicker Tom Dempsey died after testing positive for the coronavirus.By Cole Blake