Tenet
- MoviesChristopher Nolan Says He Loves "Tokyo Drift" and "Alien 3"Christopher Nolan praised "Tokyo Drift" and David Fincher's "Alien 3" as movies he loves.By Cole Blake
- MoviesChristopher Nolan Says Warner Bros' New HBO Max Deal Is "A Great Danger"Christopher Nolan is doubling down on his take on Warner Bros' choice to release their 2021 films on HBO Max.By Cole Blake
- AnticsJaden Smith Angers Fans With "Inhumane" Oxygen Mask Halloween CostumeJaden Smith is being picked apart for wearing an oxygen mask to Kendall Jenner's Halloween party as his costume, in the middle of a global pandemic.By Alex Zidel
- MusicTravis Scott To Premiere "Franchise" Video At "Tenet" IMAX ScreeningsThe new music video will premiere ahead of select screenings of "Tenet."By Dre D.
- Movies"Tenet" Crosses $250 Million Globally, Despite Struggling Domestically"Tenet" has now earned over $36 million at the domestic box office.By Cole Blake
- Movies"Tenet" Passes $200 Million At Box Office Despite Coronavirus Pandemic"Tenet" has passed the $200 million mark at the box office.By Cole Blake
- Movies"Tenet" Set To Hit $100 Million International Box Office HaulJDW's thriller is doing well during a pandemic. By Karlton Jahmal
- MoviesChristopher Nolan's "Tenet" Draws $53 Million At International Box OfficeChristopher Nolan's "Tenet" performed well overseas, despite the global coronavirus pandemic.By Cole Blake
- NewsTravis Scott Shares "The Plan" From Christopher Nolan's "Tenet"The rapper couldn't contain his excitement when tweeting about his latest release.By Erika Marie
- MusicTravis Scott Announces "The Plan" For Christopher Nolan's "Tenet"Travis Scott announces a new song that Christopher Nolan describes as "the final piece of a yearlong puzzle" for "Tenet."By Aron A.
- MusicTravis Scott Confirms Kid Cudi Collab Album In GQ InterviewTravis Scott is the latest cover star for GQ's new issue, revealing that he's got a song in Christopher Nolan's film "Tenet" and confirming his joint album with Kid Cudi.By Alex Zidel
- MoviesRobert Pattinson Tried To Keep "Batman" Audition A Secret From Christopher NolanPattinson failed miserably. By Karlton Jahmal
- Movies"Tenet" Sets New Global Release Date, But US Debut Will Be Two Weeks LaterSome good news, and some bad news. By Karlton Jahmal
- MoviesChristopher Nolan's "Tenet" Trailer Revealed After "Fortnite" DebutChristopher Nolan's latest film has a dope new trailer.By Alexander Cole