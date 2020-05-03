temperature rising
- Music VideosTory Lanez Gets Hot & Heavy In "Temperature Rising" VideoIt's a love-making affair in the new music video for Tory Lanez's "Temperature Rising."By Alex Zidel
- MusicTory Lanez Celebrates Going IndependentWith the release of his first single under his own One Umbrella imprint, Tory Lanez is finally an independent artist.By Lynn S.
- MusicTory Lanez Launches "Social Distancing Tour" & Teases New R&B SingleTory Lanez live streamed a full-length set titled, "Social Distancing Tour," and shared a snippet of a new R&B "baby maker" single, "Temperature Rising."By Lynn S.