Taron Egerton
- MoviesJoaquin Phoenix Pays Tribute To Heath Ledger In SAG Awards Acceptance SpeechJoaquin gives credit where it's due.By Milca P.
- EntertainmentThe First "King's Man" Trailer Has Arrived, Prequel To "Kingsman""The King's Man" shows how it all started. By Chantilly Post
- Entertainment"Kingsman 3" Gets An Official Title & Release DateThe third film will be a prequel.By Karlton Jahmal
- EntertainmentTaron Egerton Says He Will Not Be In The Next "Kingsman" MovieHe may return later in the series though. By Karlton Jahmal
- MusicA Third "Kingsman" Film Is On Its Way"Kingsman" will return Fall 2019.By Milca P.
- EntertainmentJamie Foxx is Bad in "Robin Hood" Trailer, Schools Taron Egerton In The Art Of ThieveryGet the first look at the upcoming interpretation of "Robin Hood."By Zaynab
- EntertainmentKevin Spacey Set To Star In His First Film Since Sexual Harassment AccusationsSpacey is trying to make a comeback.By Karlton Jahmal