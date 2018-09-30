taki taki
- MusicOzuna Opens Up About Extortion Scandal: "I Never Knew I Was Going To Be Famous"Ozuna pleaded for forgiveness on his way to a whopping 11 Latin Billboard awards.By Devin Ch
- MusicCoachella Grounds Break Into Flames, Fire Engines Save The NightA California fire breaks out on the Coachella grounds.By Devin Ch
- MusicCardi B Makes Surprise Coachella Return With Selena Gomez, Ozuna & "Taki Taki"The impregnable Cardi B returns to her Boachella stomping grounds.By Devin Ch
- MusicOzuna Surpasses Justin Bieber With 7 YouTube Videos Over The Billion MarkOzuna boasts the greatest tally of billion-view YouTube vids.By Devin Ch
- MusicCardi B Announces New Single: "Coming Out Soon. Momma Nervous"Cardi B jumps on Twitter to announce upcoming single.By Devin Ch
- Music VideosCardi B, Selena Gomez & Ozuna Join DJ Snake In A Volcanic-Video For "Taki Taki"Check out DJ Snake's new video for "Taki Taki" featuring Cardi B, Ozuna & Selena Gomez.By Kevin Goddard
- MusicCardi B Celebrates Becoming The First "Female Rapper" To Top Spotify's Global 50Cardi B breaks another innumerable streaming record.By Devin Ch
- MusicCardi B On The Meaning Of "Taki Taki": "Reggaeton Artists Be Making Sh*t Up"The definition is somewhat obscure.By Zaynab