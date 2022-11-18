Sweet Yamz
Songs
Fetty Wap & Wiz Khalifa Team Up For "Sweet Yamz" Remix
Fetty Wap enlisted Wiz Khalifa for the remix of his viral hit "Sweet Yamz."
By
Alexander Cole
Dec 09, 2022
Songs
Fetty Wap Returns With Immaculate Vibes On "Sweet Yamz"
Fetty Wap is back with a new single called "Sweet Yamz"
By
Alexander Cole
Nov 18, 2022
