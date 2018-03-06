Surrender Your Soul
- NewsKILLY & Wondagurl Link Up For Their New Banger "Allegiance"KILLY and Wondagurl get together on "Allegiance."By Aron A.
- MusicKilly Announces "Surrender Your Soul" World TourKilly will be hitting the road following the release of his debut project, "Surrender Your Soul."
By Aron A.
- HNHH TVKilly: On The Come UpKilly joins us for "On The Come Up" and talks "Surrender Your Soul," "Killamonjaro," Toronto and more.By Aron A.
- NewsKilly's "Doomsday" Is A Stand-Out From "Surrender Your Soul"Listen to a choice cut from Killy's debut project, "Surrender Your Soul."By Rose Lilah
- NewsStream Killy's Debut Project "Surrender Your Soul"Toronto artist Killy releases his debut project "Surrender Your Soul."By Kevin Goddard