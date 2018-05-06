superhero shows
- TVMegan Thee Stallion To Play Herself In Marvel "She-Hulk" Cameo EpisodeThe 27-year-old shared the big news as she graced the new cover of "New York Magazine."By Hayley Hynes
- TV"Justice League" Confirmed As 4-Hour Movie, Not Mini-SeriesWhile it was never confirmed, fans expected "Justice League" to come out as a mini-series. By hnhh
- Original ContentThe Best Comic Book Shows Of All TimeThe comic shows that shaped generations. By Karlton Jahmal
- EntertainmentArnold Shwarzenegger Will Star In New, Animated Series "Stan Lee's Superhero Kindergarten"The show is hoping to honour the late Stan Lee's memory.By hnhh
- Entertainment"Daredevil" Star Vincent D'Onofrio Salutes #SaveDaredevil CampaignThe Kingpin fights for "Daredevil"By Karlton Jahmal
- Entertainment"Iron Fist" Season 2 Trailer Debuts OnlineDanny Rand is back in action.By Karlton Jahmal
- Entertainment"Ant-Man And The Wasp" Directly Connects To "Avengers 4"Will Ant-man survive The Snap?By Karlton Jahmal
- Entertainment"Lucifer" Resurrected On Netflix For Fourth Season"Lucifer" fans' voices were heard. By Karlton Jahmal
- Original ContentThe Most Anticipated TV Shows Returning This SummerGhost and Luke Cage will rule this Summer.By Karlton Jahmal
- Entertainment"Luke Cage" Latest Trailer Highlights Emotional & Violent PlotLuke Cage must choose his enemies. By Karlton Jahmal
- EntertainmentRosario Dawson Might Leave Marvel After "Luke Cage"Dawson hates being so far from her family for filming. By Karlton Jahmal
- EntertainmentRegina King Set To Star In HBO Series "Watchmen"The DC Comics movie is getting a show.By Karlton Jahmal
- Entertainment"Luke Cage" Season 2 Clip Shows Harlem's Hero Being Doubted By His CommunityIt ain't easy being Luke Cage.By Karlton Jahmal
- EntertainmentBatman Prequel Series "Pennyworth" In The Works By "Gotham" ProducersTelevision will continue to explore Batman's past. By Karlton Jahmal
- Entertainment"Luke Cage" Meets His Match In New Season 2 TrailerInvincible meets unstoppable.By Karlton Jahmal
- Original ContentThe Best Superhero Shows & Movies On Netflix Right NowWe've got the best heroes Netflix has to offer. By Karlton Jahmal