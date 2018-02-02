superfly remake
- Music50 Cent Goes After Director X, Calls "Superfly" Remake "Weak"50 Cent brings his Instagram beefs to the acting world.By Matthew Parizot
- ReviewsFuture "Superfly Soundtrack" ReviewFuture's soundtrack for Director X's "Superfly" remake is a solid compilation that's a fitting tribute in spirit more than in sound. By Patrick Lyons
- NewsFuture & Yung Bans Rap About Getting The “Bag” On New “Superfly” LeakListen to Future's new song "Bag" featuring Yung Bans.By Kevin Goddard
- MusicFuture & Zaytoven's "Beast Mode 2" Is Reportedly Dropping This SummerLooks like Future's "Beast Mode 2" is on the way. By Aron A.
- NewsFuture's "No Shame" With PartyNextDoor Premieres From Upcoming "Superfly" SoundtrackFuture returns with a PartyNextDoor assist on "No Shame."By Alex Zidel
- MusicFuture Teases “No Shame” Single With PartyNextDoorFuture is getting ready to drop a new single with PartyNextDoor called "No Shame."By Kevin Goddard
- EntertainmentBig Boi Joins Cast Of Sony's "Superfly" RemakeBig Boi is bringing his talents to the big screen. By Aron A.