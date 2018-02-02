Super Bowl 2018
- MusicPrince Collaborator Sheila E. Speaks To Justin Timberlake: "There Is No Hologram"Sheila has confirmed that Prince will not appear as a hologram during JT's Super Bowl Halftime Show.By Trevor Smith
- MusicJanet Jackson Refutes Rumors She Will Perform At Super Bowl Halftime ShowJanet will not be Justin Timberlake's special guest, contrary to speculation.By Trevor Smith
- MusicSheila E. Says Prince Told Her "Don’t Ever Let Anyone Do A Hologram Of Me"Prince felt virtual reality was "demonic."By Trevor Smith
- SportsSuper Bowl LII: Date, TV Schedule, Odds & MoreThe stage is set for Super Bowl 52.By Kyle Rooney