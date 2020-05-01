stuck with u
- MusicBillboard Issues Response To 6ix9ine Accusations Of Manipulating ChartsBillboard doesn't take Tekashi 6ix9ine's accusations lightly, so they responded with a lengthy article about how they come up with their chart numbers.By Erika Marie
- Music6ix9ine Accuses Billboard Of "Manipulating The Charts"Tekashi 6ix9ine called out Billboard for seemingly manipulating the charts in favour of Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber going No. 1 instead of him.By Lynn S.
- RelationshipsDemi Lovato & New BF Go Public In Ariana Grande & Justin Bieber's New VideoDemi Lovato and her new boyfriend, Max Ehrich, confirmed their relationship by sharing a kiss in Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber's "Stuck With U" video.By Lynn S.
- MusicAriana Grande "Did Not Allow" Carole Baskin To Be In "Stuck With U" VideoAriana Grande clarified that she "did not allow or approve" a clip of "Tiger King" star Carole Baskin to be included in her and Justin Bieber's "Stuck With U" music video.By Lynn S.
- MusicJustin Bieber & Ariana Grande Announce New Collab "Stuck With U"Justin Bieber and Ariana Grande are dropping a new collab, "Stuck With U," next Friday, and all the proceeds are going toward coronavirus relief efforts.By Lynn S.