street king immortal
- Music50 Cent Says He's Top 10 Rapper Dead Or Alive, Hints At Final Album50 Cent suggests that his next album could be his last. ByAron A.18.4K Views
- Music50 Cent Gives Update On Lost Album "Street King Immortal"50 Cent gives an update on the fate of "Street King Immortal," confirming that he's got new music dropping in September. ByMitch Findlay16.9K Views
- Original ContentWhere Is Street King Immortal? A Complete History Of 50 Cent's Lost Album50 Cent's "Street King Immortal" was once touted as his final, retirement project. Only, it never saw the light of day. Now, almost ten years since he originally announced the album, we take a look at what happened.ByRobert Blair24.9K Views
- Music50 Cent Teases His Return To Music With New Song PreviewIs 50 Cent getting ready to come full circle? ByMitch Findlay27.0K Views
- Music50 Cent Teases Upcoming Collaboration With Eminem & Ed Sheeran50 Cent has some new heat on the way.ByAron A.9.8K Views
- News50 Cent Drops Off "Crazy" New Single With PnB RockListen to 50 Cent's "Crazy" new song with PnB Rock.ByKevin Goddard66.1K Views
- Music50 Cent Claims "Street King Immortal" Is Dropping In 2018Is 50 Cent's "Street King Immortal" finally dropping this year?ByMitch Findlay8.7K Views
- Music50 Cent Is Still Working On "Street King Immortal": "It's As Thrilling As My First"50 Cent shared his Sunday regimen in a recent New York Times profile.ByRose Lilah7.3K Views
- Music50 Cent Reportedly Contemplating Retirement From Music Following "Street King Immortal"According to 50 Cent, "Street King Immortal" maybe the last piece of music he ever does.ByKevin Goddard29.2K Views
- Mixtapes50 Cent Reveals Cover Art For "The Kanan Tape"50 Cent unveils artwork for his forthcoming mixtape.ByRose Lilah24.4K Views
- Mixtapes50 Cent To Drop Mixtape Before "Street King Immortal," Previews New Music50 Cent says he's got a mixtape coming before "SKI."ByDanny Schwartz25.6K Views
- News50 Cent "9 Shots" VideoTony Yayo and Lloyd Banks co-star in the video for 50 Cent's "9 Shots."ByDanny Schwartz1.8K Views
- News9 Shots50 Cent releases his new single "9 Shots."ByKevin Goddard321 Views
- News50 Cent Debuts New Song Live In NYC50 Cent debuts a new track titled "9 Shots" in NYC.ByPatrick Lyons1.8K Views
- News50 Cent Says Chris Brown And Kendrick Lamar Will Appear On "Street King Immortal"50 Cent says Chris Brown, Ne-Yo, Kendrick Lamar will be featured on "Street King Immortal."ByDanny Schwartz188 Views
- News50 Cent Says "Street King Immortal" Is Dropping In SeptemberAccording to Fif, "SKI" will be dropping in September.ByKevin Goddard136 Views
- NewsGet LowListen to Fif's new single "Get Low" featuring Jeremih, 2 Chainz and T.I.ByRose Lilah216 Views
- News50 Cent Is Dropping "Get Low" Feat. Jeremih, 2 Chainz & T.I. Tomorrow50 Cent's "Get Low" feat. Jeremih, 2 Chainz & T.I. is out tomorrow. ByPatrick Lyons19.8K Views