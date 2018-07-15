stoppage
- MusicDoja Cat Pauses Lollapalooza Argentina Show To Help FanDoja Cat stopped her performance at Lollapalooza Argentina to help a fan in the crowd.By Cole Blake
- SportsTyson Fury Lines Up "Wilder Rematch" After TKO Stoppage Of Tom SchwarzThe Gypsy King made light work of his opponent on Saturday night.By Devin Ch
- SportsDrake Blamed For Anthony Joshua's KO Loss By His SupportersDid the "Drake Curse" rear its ugly head last night at Madison Square Garden?By Devin Ch
- SportsDeontay Wilder Reacts To Anthony Joshua's Loss: "He Wasn’t A True Champion"Andy Ruiz' victory dramatically shifts the balance of power in boxing's Heavyweight division.By Devin Ch
- SocietyCardi B Confirms: Donald Trump Got "Dog Walked" By House Speaker PelosiCardi B grins as Trump concedes defeat in the 35-day Government Shutdown.By Devin Ch
- SocietyFlights Are Being Stopped At La Guardia Due To Government ShutdownThis is only going to get worse.By Brynjar Chapman
- SportsJon Jones Regains UFC Title, Immediately Challenges Daniel Cormier To TrilogyJon Jones dusted off Alexander Gustafsson with a dominant display at UFC 232.By Devin Ch
- SportsManny Pacquiao Drops Lucas Mathysse With 7th Round TKO To Win WBA TitleManny Pacquiao delivers a "vintage boxing performance" after a one-year layoff.By Devin Ch