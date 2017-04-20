stoned
- NewsCypress Hill Take The Mind To Strange And Welcome Places On "Band Of Gypsies"Cypress Hill's "Band Of Gypsies" epitomizes psychedelic hip-hop.By Mitch Findlay
- HNHH TVWifisfuneral Says He Won't Get Out Of Bed Without Sparking Up On "How To Roll"Wifisfuneral comes through for the latest episode of "How To Roll."By Aron A.
- MusicAction Bronson Says He Was High Out Of His Mind When He Shaved His BeardAction Bronson reveals why he shaved his beard off.By Aron A.
- InterviewsSeth Rogen Opens Up About His Career, Working While Stoned & James FrancoThe Canadian funnyman never fails to entertain. By David Saric
- NewsAlways HighWiz Khalifa & Juicy J are "Always High" on the latest 4/20 cut. By Mitch Findlay