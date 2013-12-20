stoicville: the phoenix
- NewsOfficially YoursT-Pain drops a romantic new single "Officially Yours" just in time for Valentine's Day.By Danny Schwartz
- NewsT-Pain Debuts New Song At NPR Front Row ConcertWatch T-Pain's intimate 30-minute performance at NPR.By Danny Schwartz
- NewsRoof On FyeT-Pain drops off a new banger: "Roof on Fye." By Angus Walker
- InterviewsT-Pain On The Meaning Of "Stoicville: The Phoenix" & Getting Back To Self-ProducingT-Pain talks To HNHH about his upcoming album, "Stoicville: The Phoenix," his renewed focus on self-producing, and the difference between recording a mixtape and an LP.By Trevor Smith
- NewsT-Pain "Keep On" VideoT-Pain shares a new track, "Keep On," via a video.By Patrick Lyons
- Music VideosT-Pain "She Said" VideoWatch T-Pain "She Said" VideoBy Trevor Smith