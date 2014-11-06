stoicville
- NewsT-Pain "Hundred Mo Dolla$" VideoT-Pain drops self-directed video to new single "Hundred Mo Dolla$." By Angus Walker
- NewsT-Pain, DeJ Loaf, Metro Boomin & Missy Elliott Have Been In The Studio TogetherWhatever they're working on, it's going to be big.By Trevor Smith
- NewsT-Pain Debuts New Song At NPR Front Row ConcertWatch T-Pain's intimate 30-minute performance at NPR.By Danny Schwartz
- NewsRoof On FyeT-Pain drops off a new banger: "Roof on Fye." By Angus Walker
- NewsMake That Shit WorkT-Pain teams up with Juicy J for his new single "Make That Shit Work."By Rose Lilah
- NewsT-Pain's "Bigger Than Pain" DocumentaryT-Pain shares a documentary centered around his recent European tour and new music.By Patrick Lyons
- NewsWatch The Trailer To T-Pain's "Bigger Than Pain" DocumentaryWatch the trailer to the upcoming T-Pain documentary "Bigger Than Pain". By Angus Walker
- NewsLet Me Thru (CDQ)Here goes the official version of T-Pain and Lil Wayne's "Let Me Thru."By Patrick Lyons
- NewsComing HomeT-Pain debuts a new song "Coming Home."By Rose Lilah
- Music VideosT-Pain "Stoicville" VideoT-Pain delivers an official music video for "Stoicville."By Rose Lilah
- NewsStoicvilleT-Pain drops off the first single from his upcoming album "Stoicville."By Rose Lilah