Star Wars IX
- TVActress Daisy Ridley Raps "Star Wars" History On Jimmy FallonIs there a new rap superstar on the horizon?By Arielle London
- MoviesNew Action-Packed "Star Wars Episode IX: The Rise of Skywalker" Trailer ReleasedAnd Star Wars fans everywhere rejoice.By Arielle London
- Original Content"Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker" Trailer Breakdown & TheoriesAfter the emergence of the first trailer for "Star Wars Episode IX," we've compiled all of the most important revelations and theories about what it could all mean for the galaxy far, far away. By Robert Blair
- Entertainment"Star Wars: Episode IX" Footage Reveals Return Of Darth Vader's HelmetVader's influence is still strong. By Karlton Jahmal
- EntertainmentDominic Monaghan Joins "Star Wars: Episode IX" Cast: ReportAbrams loves to recruit his friends. By Karlton Jahmal
- EntertainmentMark Hamill Addresses Carrie Fisher Posthumous Appearance In "Star Wars IX"Fisher is sorely missed by her best friend. By Karlton Jahmal
- EntertainmentBilly Dee Williams Will Reprise Lando Calrissian Role In "Star Wars: Episode IX"Lando is back!By Karlton Jahmal
- EntertainmentKeri Russell In Talks For Role In "Star Wars IX"The Star Wars franchise is adding new characters. By Karlton Jahmal