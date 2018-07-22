spray paint
- GramChris Brown Adds On To His Kobe Bryant Graffiti TributeChris Brown's Kobe Bryant mural is becoming a full-fledged piece of art.By Alex Zidel
- GramChris Brown's New Street Art Painting Is A Sight To BeholdThis is so cool.By Alex Zidel
- GramChris Brown Shares Video Completing Spray-Painted ArtworkChris Brown killed this graffiti painting.By Alex Zidel
- GramChris Brown Debuts Fantastic "Joker" Artwork On His Tour BusChris Brown's tour bus is beautiful.By Alex Zidel
- SportsNew LeBron James Lakers Mural Has Been DefacedThe 2nd LeBron James to be vandalized in Los Angeles this month.By Devin Ch