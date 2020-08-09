South Dakota
- CrimeSouth Dakota Man Sentenced To Jail After Mistakenly Serving Seniors Weed BrowniesA South Dakota man will see jail time after serving weed brownies to seniors.By Cole Blake
- Pop CultureLil Nas X Trades Blows With Gov. Kristi Noem On Twitter Over "Satan Shoes"Lil Nas X roasted Gov. Kristi Noem on Twitter, Sunday, after she criticized his upcoming sneaker collab.By Cole Blake
- PoliticsWhite House Asks South Dakota Gov. To Have Trump Added To Mount Rushmore: ReportDonald Trump has reportedly asked the governor of South Dakota if he can be added to Mount Rushmore.By Cole Blake