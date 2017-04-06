south bronx
- PoliticsEric Adams Declares Himself As New York's First "Hip-Hop Mayor"Eric Adams has had an interesting start to his Mayoral tenure.By Alexander Cole
- NewsJennifer Lopez & French Montana Bring It Back to The Bronx On "Medicine"Jennifer Lopez & French Montana link up on their new collab, "Medicine."
By Aron A.
- SongsSmooky Margielaa Recruits MadeInTYO for "How We Do"Smooky Margielaa and MadeInTYO collab on "How We Do."By Milca P.
- MixtapesGordoFred the Godson drops his long-awaited mixtape "Gordo."By Aron A.
- MusicFrench Montana Deletes All His Instagram PostsFollowing a Twitter spat, French Montana wiped his IG clean.By hnhh