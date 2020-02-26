someone said
- Music VideosSwae Lee Is The Infomercial King In "Someone Said"Swae Lee is fresh out of an advertisement in the music video for "Someone Said," which features multiple infomercial scenes.By Alex Zidel
- MusicSwae Lee Clarifies Status Of Rae Sremmurd Amid Solo PursuitsSwae Lee says: "we two different types of artists and that’s gone be respected."By Noah C
- MusicSwae Lee & 2 Chainz Lead The Way For This Week's "Fire Emoji" PlaylistOur "FIRE EMOJI" playlist has you covered with the best releases of the week.By Cole Blake
- MusicSwae Lee Shares Release Date For New Song That Flips His "Sicko Mode" VocalsSwae Lee will drop "Someone Said" on Friday!By Noah C