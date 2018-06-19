Soldier Kidd
- MusicSoldier Kidd Says He "Could Be The Next XX," XXXTentacion's Murder Ruined His CareerThe aspiring rapper expresses relief after the legal recognition of his innocence.ByZaynab27.1K Views
- MusicSoldier Kidd Wants An Apology After Being Accused Of Killing XXXTENTACIONSoldier Kidd wants an apology after XXXTENTACION's murder suspect arrest.ByAron A.25.4K Views
- MusicDetectives Investigated Soldier Kidd For XXXTentacion's MurderPolice visited "Hook Fish & Chicken" to collect evidence.ByDevin Ch20.3K Views
- MusicSoldier Kidd Responds To Rumors That He’s Involved In XXXTentacion’s MurderA local Florida rapper is being accused online of murdering XXXTentacion, and the evidence is there to support it.ByKevin Goddard303.1K Views