social commentary
- NewsLupe Fiasco Drops His "Air China" Exclusive, Rife With Social CommentaryLupe Fiasco returns from China, a rapper-inspired.ByDevin Ch10.9K Views
- SocietyMeek Mill Talks Symbolic Problems With U.S Currency: "Slave Owners On The Money"Meek Mill hits the Twitter crowd with his thoughts on the mental slavery plaguing America.ByDevin Ch4.3K Views
- Music VideosB.O.B. Puts The Woke On Blast "Good N****r Sticker" Music VideoThe social commentary channels "Get Out," carnival horror and video games. ByZaynab4.3K Views
- Music50 Cent Suggests 90s Babies Are More Prone To Snitching50 Cent finds another outlet to roast millennials via his never-ending meme factory.ByDevin Ch4.4K Views