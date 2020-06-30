Snooki
- TVNicole Polizzi Net Worth 2024: What Is "Snooki" Worth?Explore Nicole Polizzi's dynamic journey from reality TV fame to entrepreneurial success and her varied pursuits in the limelight.By Rain Adams
- TV"Jersey Shore" Cast Don't Approve Of MTV's Reboot, Pen Joint Statement Against Network"Jersey Shore 2.0" is on the way but the original cast from a decade ago doesn't want to see it happen.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureAlyssa Milano Denies Blackface Allegations, Says It Was "Jersey Shore" TanAlyssa Milano is the latest star to face Blackface accusations after a website drudged up an old photo of her portraying Snooki from "Jersey Shore."By Erika Marie