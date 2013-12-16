sms audio
- News50 Cent Sues His Former Lawyers For $75 Million50 Cent claims that his lawyers' horrible legal advice is directly responsible for his bankruptcy. By Danny Schwartz
- News50 Cent's Bank Account Frozen Due To Sleek Audio Lawsuit50 Cent has failed to pay the cool $17.2 million he owes to Sleek Audio, and thusly, his bank account's been frozen.By Patrick Lyons
- News50 Cent's SMS Audio On The Verge Of New Partnership [Update: SMS Audio Reportedly Partners With Intel]50 cent and his business associate, Brian Nohe speak on the future of SMS Audio, including a new partnership on the horizon.By Trevor Smith
- News50 Cent Speaks On SMS Audio Success With Wall Street Journal50 Cent grilled on SMS Audio by Wall Street Journal, reveals pending deal with tech company.By Patrick Lyons
- News9 MilliListen to Amir Obe's new single "9 Milli" and you could win SMS Audio gear!By Rose Lilah
- News50 Cent & SMS Audio Takeover IsraelWatch 50 Cent & SMS Audio Takeover IsraelBy Kevin Goddard
- News50 Cent On "In Da Club": "It's Chasing Me, I Keep Running From It"50 Cent speaks on the inescapable longevity of his early single, "In Da Club," Eminem's unique approach, and Miley Cyrus' creativity.By Trevor Smith