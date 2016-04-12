smithsonian
- SportsKobe Bryant's Finals Jersey Reaches The Walls Of The SmithsonianKobe Bryant's Lakers jersey from 2008 is now a part of the National Museum of African American History and CultureBy Alexander Cole
- MusicBeyoncé's Historic "Vogue" Cover By Tyler Mitchell Will Be Displayed At SmithsonianIt'll be apart of their permanent collection.By Erika Marie
- EntertainmentJanelle Monae Honored With Performing Arts Award By The SmithsonianJanelle Monae was among many impressive honorees at the Smithsonian Magazine's American Ingenuity Awards this past week. By hnhh
- EntertainmentBlack Panther Suit To Be Displayed in Smithsonian MuseumFans will be able to view the iconic suit up close.By Zaynab
- NewsNational African-American Museum Sold Out Tickets Until March 2017The National Museum Of African-American History And Culture in Washington D.C. has enormously outsold their own expectations, selling out of museum tickets until March 2017.By hnhh
- LifeEazy E, Nas & More To Appear In Vintage Hip Hop Photography Exhibit At The SmithsonianThe exhibit will appear at the National Museum of African American History & Culture, which opens this fall.By hnhh