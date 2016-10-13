slim shady lp
- NewsEminem & Dr. Dre Developed Chemistry On "Role Model"Twenty-two years ago, Eminem and Dr. Dre explored their maniacal musical chemistry on the bar-heavy "Role Model."By Mitch Findlay
- MusicEminem's Expanded "Slim Shady LP" Gets Vinyl Release DateSlim Shady's about to slide down the chimney. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicEminem Reunites With Old Foe Steve Berman For "SSLP20"Not even gun violence can keep these two apart. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicEminem Unleashes New "Slim Shady LP" Merch CapsuleCelebrate twenty years of Slim Shady. By Mitch Findlay
- Original ContentWhat Would A Dr. Dre & Eminem Collaboration Sound Like In 2020?One more time for old time's sake. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicEminem's "Slim Shady LP" Clothing Capsule Has Officially ArrivedYou can officially pay homage to Eminem's iconic debut album. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicEminem Unveils Second Wave Of Throwback "Slim Shady LP" MerchEminem continues to share his nostalgic "Slim Shady LP" merchandise. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicEminem's "Slim Shady LP" Photographer Praises His "Maniacal Genius"Photographer Danny Hasting reflects on working with a young Em. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicEminem Posts Throwback Shot From The "Slim Shady LP" DaysEminem recently released a new merch capsule for "The Slim Shady LP's" anniversary.By Alex Zidel
- MusicEminem Channels "Still Don't Give A Fu*k" Energy With New MerchEminem follows the yellow brick road back to a simpler time. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicEminem: "Don't You Wanna Grow Up To Be Just Like Me?"Eminem quotes his 1999 "Role Model" lyrics to boast about his success.By Alex Zidel
- MusicEminem Shatters Attendance Record: 81,000 Aussie Fans Join Together For "Lose Yourself"81 thou+ singing "Lose Yourself" at the top of their lungs, it all went down in Australia.By Devin Ch
- MusicEminem Admits He's Still Looking To Eclipse "The Marshall Mathers LP"Em's competitive streak is something to behold, after decades on the prowl.By Devin Ch
- MusicEminem Re-Releases "The Slim Shady LP" With Bonus TracksEminem's notorious major label debut gets a slight birthday update. By Mitch Findlay
- Original ContentEminem's "The Slim Shady LP": Vote For Your Favorite TrackWe already know Eminem's "The Slim Shady LP" is a classic, but which track reigns supreme?By Mitch Findlay
- Original ContentEminem Vs DMX: Who Had The Better Debut Album?Eminem and DMX are both legends, but which one had the superior debut?By Mitch Findlay
- Original ContentTop 25 Best Eminem Songs Of All TimeAn extensive look at Eminem's twenty-five best songs of all time. By Mitch Findlay
- Original ContentThe Top 5 Most Haunting Eminem VideosA brief look at Eminem's most disturbing music videos, from "3 a.m." to "Stan."By Danny Schwartz