Slab God
- NewsSwangin In The Rain (Remix)Paul Wall recruits 5 of Houston's elite for the "Swangin in the Rain" remix. By Angus Walker
- InterviewsPaul Wall On Travi$ Scott And The Houston Rap Scene: "Never Been Healthier"Paul Wall explains why the Houston hip hop scene is flourishing.By Danny Schwartz
- NewsPaul Wall Plays "This Or That"Paul Wall compares slab cars to strippers and more in his segment of "This or That."By Danny Schwartz
- InterviewsPaul Wall Explains Why "Slab God" Is His Best Album Yet"Hands down, greatest album I ever made."By Danny Schwartz
- NewsPaul Wall "Swangin In The Rain" VideoCheck out Paul Wall's new music video for "Swangin In The Rain."By Rose Lilah
- NewsHold It Diine 4 My CityHNHH Premiere!! Stream Paul Wall's "Hold It Diine 4 My City" feat. Scotty ATL & Propain from his forthcoming album "Slab God."By Danny Schwartz
- NewsCrumble The SatellitePaul Wall drops a devastatingly smooth track "Crumble The Satellite" feat. Curren$y & Devin the Dude off "Slab God."By Danny Schwartz
- NewsPaul Wall Reveals "Slab God" Tracklist & Release DatePaul Wall readies a new album, "Slab God."By Rose Lilah
- NewsSwangin In The RainListen to the first offering from Paul Wall's upcoming joint project with "Swangin In The Rain".By Kevin Goddard