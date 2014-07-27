sick wid it
- NewsNef The Pharoah Pays Homage To The 90's On "Kenan & Kel"Nef is back with his latest single "Kenan & Kel." By Aron A.
- NewsNef The Pharoah Drops Off His "My Way" FreestyleNef The Pharaoh comes through with a new loosie. By Aron A.
- Music VideosNef The Pharoah Feat. Slimmy B "Bling Blaow" VideoNef The Pharoah's neck will blind you in his new video. By Aron A.
- NewsMichael Jackson"Michael Jackson" could be the next big hit for Nef the Pharaoh. By Angus Walker
- NewsCousin Fik Feat. E-40 "Go Ape" VideoView the latest set of visuals from Cousin Fik.By Lloyd Jaffe