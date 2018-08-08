sibling
- RelationshipsAre Travis Scott & Kylie Jenner Giving Stormi A Sibling?Kris Jenner seems to think that her next grandchild will be coming from her daughter, Kylie Jenner, and Kylie's ex-boyfriend and baby daddy, Travis Scott.By Lynn S.
- MusicJeezy Shoots His Shot At Kourtney & Dubs Her The "Hottest Kardashian"Jeezy has a crush.By Zaynab
- MusicNicki Minaj Blasts Writer Critical Of Her Association With "Sex Offenders"Nicki Minaj thinks her critics are essentially bullies for hire.By Devin Ch
- MusicTaylor Bennett & His Partner Are Expecting Their 1st Child, A Baby BoyBabies making babies.By Devin Ch
- MusicR. Kelly's Brother Exposes Him As Closeted Gay & Disease-Spreading Hoe In Diss TrackCarey Killa Kelly claps back at the RnB singer with "I Confess" track.By Zaynab